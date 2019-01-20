VIP party lauds sponsors of Chocolate Fantasy Ball

Major sponsors of the Chocolate Fantasy Ball benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas were treated with a VIP party Jan. 10 at the Little Rock Marriott's River View Room.

The party -- sponsored by the Marriott -- featured chocolate treats as well as heavy hors d'oeuvres and a large ice sculpture topping an enormous bowl of peel-and-eat shrimp. During the evening, Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Janell Mason thanked the guests for their support of the event.

Guests included Erin and John Carter, who are this year's event chairs. The ball is Feb. 9 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

