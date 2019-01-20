Sections
CHOCOLATEY CELEBRATION

VIP party lauds sponsors of Chocolate Fantasy Ball

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:17 a.m. 0comments

Major sponsors of the Chocolate Fantasy Ball benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas were treated with a VIP party Jan. 10 at the Little Rock Marriott's River View Room.

The party -- sponsored by the Marriott -- featured chocolate treats as well as heavy hors d'oeuvres and a large ice sculpture topping an enormous bowl of peel-and-eat shrimp. During the evening, Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Janell Mason thanked the guests for their support of the event.

Gallery: Chocolate Fantasy Ball

Guests included Erin and John Carter, who are this year's event chairs. The ball is Feb. 9 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

