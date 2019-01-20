Warren's Marcus Miller gets another look at future home

Batesville Southside running back Brayden Duncan (3) is tackled by Warren Warren defensive tackle Marcus Miller (right) during Saturday's game in North Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Arkansas defensive line signee Marcus Miller’s official visit to Fayetteville this weekend was a success.

The traditional Friday night dinner at a popular local restaurant was one of the highlights.

“It was a fun visit, did a lot of fun things,” Miller said. “Got to hang around a lot of fun people. Catfish Hole was good. I'm just ready to be here.”

Miller (6-5, 310 pounds) of Warren was hosted by freshman receiver Mike Woods and freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols.

His teammate, friend and UA receiver commitment Treylon Burks also visited his weekend. Burks injured his ACL during the 2018 season and had surgery shortly afterward. Miller has been encouraging his friend.

“Just keep working hard,” Miller said. “That’s what I did and it paid off.”

Miller, who chose the Hogs over Tennessee, Missouri and Memphis, recorded 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a senior. The Arkansas coaches have talked to him about seeing the field next season.

“They have talked to me a little bit and told me be ready to come in and play early,” Miller said,

He’s known as a run-stopper, but also wants to be known for sacks.

“I am working on getting to the quarterback and I'm good at stopping the run,” Miller said.