4 suspects arrested in N. Ireland blast

DUBLIN -- Police in Northern Ireland arrested four men Sunday in connection with a car bombing outside a courthouse in central Londonderry the night before that drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

The bomb, which had been planted in a hijacked delivery van, caused no casualties or major damage. But after receiving a warning, police had little time to evacuate children from a youth club nearby and hundreds of people from a luxury hotel and a Masonic hall before the device exploded about 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

The explosion followed a pattern of attacks in the city attributed to republican groups opposed to the peace agreement that ended the conflict in Northern Ireland 20 years ago.

The delivery van used in the attack had been hijacked shortly before in Brandywell, a nearby nationalist area of the city. Police arrested two men in their 20s, then later Sunday detained two others, ages 34 and 42, Reuters said. Police did not identify them or provide a possible motive.

Police later posted CCTV footage of the bomb blast on Twitter.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton called the car bombing "unbelievably reckless." He said officers were inspecting a suspicious vehicle outside the courthouse on Bishop Street at 7:55 p.m. Saturday when a 15-minute warning was received by phone.

"Thankfully, the attackers failed to kill or injure any members the local community out socializing and enjoying the best of what the city has to offer," Hamilton said. "The people responsible for this attack have shown no regard for the community or local businesses. They care little about the damage to the area and the disruption they have caused."

