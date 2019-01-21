Arkansas woman tries to hit man with vehicle after apparent argument, police say

A 47-year-old Arkansas woman allegedly tried running over a man with a vehicle and damaged a gate as she drove away, police in Pine Bluff said.

The police department said in a statement Monday that they were responding to an apparent argument between a man and a woman Saturday in the 5700 block of Carbon Street in Pine Bluff.

Authorities said Suzanne Starks of Pine Bluff is wanted for aggravated assault on a family or household member after the man told her to leave and she tried hitting him with a vehicle.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not list what time of day the incident happened.

Police said they’ve made no arrests and haven’t found Starks.

Court records show Starks filed for a restraining order against a man whose address is listed in the same block of Saturday's incident.

A circuit judge in Jefferson County signed off on the order last January. It is effective until 2020.