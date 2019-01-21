The World in Brief

A woman greets police officers guarding a cathedral in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday before a Mass celebrated in remembrance of those who died in a car bombing at a police academy.

Protesters denounce Colombia bombing

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Thousands of Colombians dressed in white poured into the streets Sunday to repudiate terrorism after a car bombing at a Bogota police academy killed 21 people and left dozens more wounded.

Amid heavy security and loud chants of "Down with the terrorists!" and "No more violence," the crowd marched to Bogota's emblematic Plaza Bolivar where it was received by President Ivan Duque, who donned a green police cap for the victims of Thursday's attack, the deadliest in 15 years in Colombia.

Young and elderly demonstrators alike spontaneously embraced a large number of the police officers lining the march route.

"We want you to know you're not alone," said Jenny Buitrago, 32, who dressed her three young children as police officers in a show of solidarity.

Authorities have attributed Thursday's bombing to the National Liberation Army -- the last major guerrilla group after a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Duque has asked Cuba to arrest 10 rebel commanders who had been living on the communist-governed island with his permission in a fading attempt to jumpstart stalled peace talks.

Cuba, which condemned the bombing, has pushed back, saying it is obliged to follow the protocol signed by Duque's predecessor allowing the negotiators to leave the communist-run island in the event of a rupture in talks.

Within 24 hours of the attack, police arrested a man, Ricardo Carvajal, who they say showed up on intercepted phone calls boasting of having participated in the attack.

10 U.N. peacekeepers killed in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali -- Al-Qaida-linked jihadists carried out one of the deadliest attacks on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in months, killing 10 peacekeepers and wounding at least 25 in northern Mali, the U.N. said Sunday.

All of the peacekeepers killed in the assault on their camp in Aguelhoc were from Chad, the U.N. secretary-general's spokesman said in a statement. He strongly condemned the attack, saying it may constitute a war crime.

Peacekeepers "responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed," the statement said. Residents said the attackers in the Sunday morning assault arrived in motorcycles and cars.

The 15,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Mali, established in 2013, is one of the U.N.'s deadliest. The West African nation is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali.

Family shot; Pakistan officers arrested

MULTAN, Pakistan -- Authorities in Pakistan have arrested more than a dozen counterterrorism officers after police shot and killed a middle-aged couple, their 13-year-old daughter and another man in what they initially claimed was a shootout with insurgents, officials said Sunday.

The police killed grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, their daughter Areeba and a family friend, Zeeshan Javed, after stopping their vehicle late Saturday. Police said Javed was a wanted terrorist and initially accused him of using the others as human shields.

Family members and witnesses say police killed the four in cold blood. They say police rear-ended the vehicle to stop it after a car chase. The police then removed three small children from the vehicle before opening fire, killing everyone inside, according to the witnesses. Video footage shot by a bystander and aired by Pakistani media appears to support the witnesses' accounts. No weapons were found at the scene.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the victims of the shooting lived, and chanting against the police. Area residents left the bodies in the road as a form of protest after Saturday's shooting, which took place in the nearby town of Sahiwal.

Airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held region

SANAA, Yemen -- The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital, including a military base and drones facility located at the city's international airport.

The airstrikes late Saturday were the first by the coalition in Sanaa since a deal reached last month between coalition-backed government and Iran-aligned rebels known as Houthis, which have been at war since 2014.

The deal provided for a cease-fire and a withdrawal of rival forces from the contested port city of Hodeida on the Red Sea as well as an exchange of prisoners, but the implementation has run into difficulties.

Earlier this month, a bomb-laden drone launched by the rebels targeted a military parade near the government-held city of Aden on the Arabian Sea, killing at least seven people, including the commander of military intelligence.

The coalition's claim that the airstrikes hit a drones facility could not be immediately confirmed. Security officials said a food factory near the airport was hit, killing two workers, and a plastics factory elsewhere in the city was also targeted, starting a large fire.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/DMITRI LOVETSKY

Children in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, climb a World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank during a celebration Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city from Nazi occupation.

A Section on 01/21/2019