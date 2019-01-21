Woman found dead on street in Northwest Arkansas, police say

A woman's body with a gunshot wound was found on a Northwest Arkansas road early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Springdale Police received a call about 4:51 a.m. that said a body was lying in a west lane of Don Tyson Parkway near George Anderson Road, according to a news release from Lt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the department.

Officers found a dead Hispanic woman approximately 25-35 years old who had been shot in her torso, according to the release.

The body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The woman's identity is unknown and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

NW News on 01/21/2019