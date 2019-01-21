Alabama assesses damage after storms 4 in Oregon family killed; suspect shot Indian says he wanted to defuse dispute Texas city, police recruiter settle suit

Alabama assesses damage after storms

WETUMPKA, Ala. -- Homes, businesses, government offices and churches were among the buildings badly damaged or demolished when tornadoes struck central Alabama over the weekend.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service said its initial surveys indicated there was an EF1 tornado in Autauga County, and a stronger EF2 twister in Wetumpka, Ala.

"We suffered a tremendous amount of damage," Mayor Jerry Willis said. "Something that we've never had here before."

The familiar steeple of the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka was missing after the storm. And much of a historic Presbyterian church was reduced to rubble.

Officials said at a news conference Sunday morning that at least 25 homes were seriously damaged or destroyed. Also severely damaged were the Wetumpka police station, senior citizens center and recreation center, according to WSFA-TV.

"Thus far we've seen damage indicating wind speeds of 120 to 130 mph," John DeBlock of the National Weather Service in Birmingham said during the news conference.

No deaths or life-threatening injuries were reported.

4 in Oregon family killed; suspect shot

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A rural Oregon man killed four members of his family at the home they shared and was shot by sheriff's deputies as he tried to kill a girl, authorities said.

Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter Saturday night before deputies shot and killed him, the Clackamas County sheriff's office said.

The victims were not shot, The Oregonian reported. Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Brian Jensen said the causes of death will be investigated.

"We're not sure what was used at this time," Jensen said. "I've been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence. The investigators are trying to determine what exactly was used to kill each person."

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Olivia Gago, 9 months, Shaina Sweitzer, 31, Jerry Bremer, 66, and Pamela Bremer, 64.

The sheriff's office took an emergency call from a resident of a home at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Arriving deputies found a "horrific" situation, Jensen said.

"I've talked to investigators, 20-year veterans, and they're saying this is a shocking scene," Jensen said.

They found a woman dead outside the home and Gago attacking the child. The 8-year-old child was Sweitzer's daughter from a previous relationship.

A roommate also survived. She suffered what deputies described as injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. She was being treated at a hospital.

Indian says he wanted to defuse dispute

DETROIT -- An American Indian who was seen in online video being taunted outside the Lincoln Memorial said Sunday that he felt compelled to get between two groups with his ceremonial drum to defuse a confrontation.

Nathan Phillips said that he was trying to keep peace between some Kentucky high school students and a black religious group that was also on the National Mall on Friday. The students were participating in the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, and Phillips was attending the Indigenous Peoples March happening the same day.

"Something caused me to put myself between [them] -- it was black and white," said Phillips, who lives in Ypsilanti, Mich. "What I saw was my country being torn apart. I couldn't stand by and let that happen."

Videos show a youth standing very close to Phillips and staring at him as he sang and played the drum. Other students -- some in "Make America Great Again" hats and sweatshirts -- were chanting, laughing and jeering.

Other videos also showed members of the religious group, who appear to be affiliated with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, yelling disparaging and profane insults at the students, who taunt them in return. Video also shows the American Indians being insulted by the small religious group as well.

The U.S. Park Police, who have authority for security on the Mall, were not taking calls from media during the partial government shutdown.

Phillips said it was a difficult end to an otherwise great day, in which his group sought to highlight injustices against native people worldwide through marching and prayer.

Texas city, police recruiter settle suit

DENTON, Texas -- A Texas city has settled a lawsuit filed by a former police department recruiter who claimed she was retaliated against for putting too many black candidates up for jobs.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Denton City Council approved a $68,000 settlement this month with former police recruiter Cleopatra Birckbichler, who is black and retired from the department last year.

She claimed in her lawsuit that white officers accused her of favoring unqualified black applicants and pushed for her ouster.

Birckbichler and city officials declined comment on the settlement.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, who is black, was hired in September. He showed city leaders this month an outside review that found a lack of department communication about minority hiring. The report labeled it an "underlying issue" that persists.

Photo by AP/The Olympian/STEVE BLOOM

Koro Kaisan Miles, a Zen priest and resident teacher at Open Gate Zendo, leads a group of more than 100 people around Capitol Lake in Olympia, Wash., on Sunday during the 12th annual silent peace walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

