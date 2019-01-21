Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Razorback Darren McFadden arrested on DWI charge in Texas

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:19 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Darren McFadden - Photo by Collin County jail

Former University of Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys running back Darren Graylon McFadden was arrested in Texas Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

The 31-year-old Razorback alumnus was booked into the Collin County jail in northern Texas on two misdemeanor charges. The county is just north of the Dallas Metroplex. Details about his arrest were limited.

Coming from a seven-year career with the Oakland Raiders, McFadden played three seasons with the Cowboys.

A Little Rock native, he was drafted into the NFL from the University of Arkansas in 2008.

McFadden was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Records show he is out of jail after posting $2,000 bail on Monday.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT