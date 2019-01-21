Former Razorback Darren McFadden arrested on DWI charge in Texas

Former University of Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys running back Darren Graylon McFadden was arrested in Texas Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

The 31-year-old Razorback alumnus was booked into the Collin County jail in northern Texas on two misdemeanor charges. The county is just north of the Dallas Metroplex. Details about his arrest were limited.

Coming from a seven-year career with the Oakland Raiders, McFadden played three seasons with the Cowboys.

A Little Rock native, he was drafted into the NFL from the University of Arkansas in 2008.

McFadden was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Records show he is out of jail after posting $2,000 bail on Monday.