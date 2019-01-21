Gunfire strikes Little Rock home with 6-year-old child inside, police say; no injuries reported

A gunman fired several shots in a Little Rock alley, striking a home with a man and a 6-year-old inside, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of South Pine Street. Little Rock police officers were responding to recorded shots through the city’s gunfire detection system, according to the police report.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting, but the report describes a man hearing bullets striking his home while he and his sleeping daughter were inside.

No one inside the home was injured, police said.

A witness told police she saw a person get out of a black vehicle in the alley when the shooting started, the report states.

Police did not list a description of the shooter, and no arrests were made at the time of the report.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a terroristic act.