Hazen's Toll gets coveted Arkansas offer

Hazen athlete Blayne Toll received the offer he’s been waiting on when Arkansas extended an offer on Monday.

Toll, 6-5, 235 pounds had offers from LSU, Tennessee, Houston, TCU, Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss and others before the Hogs extended one. He could play tight end or defensive end in Fayetteville.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and Coach Chad Morris told Toll of his offer.

“We talked a little bit and he gave the phone to coach Morris and then he told me he really loved me and wanted to offer me,” Toll said. “He said I can play anything.”

Toll plans to visit the Hogs in the near future while also having plans to visit Ole Miss on Feb. 2 and LSU in March. Arkansas hopes Toll becomes the first 2020 pledge.

“They said they really love me,” he said. “They want me to be the first 2020.”

He admits the thought of being a Hog crossed his mind.

“I gave it some thought, but I have to talk to mom and dad first,” Toll said. “They’re not back yet. They’re on a trip.”

Toll, who’s thinking of making his college decision this summer, passed for 715 yards and 8 touchdowns while rushing for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns while playing quarterback and had 42 tackles, 24 tackle for loss, 9 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a defensive end as a sophomore.

He admits he was disappointed the Hogs didn't offer sooner, but is thrilled to have one now.

“It means a lot,” Toll said. “It’s just finally having my home state behind me. It really makes me proud.”