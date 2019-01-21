• Justin Reves, 32, and Greg Moore, 33, started an Internet fundraiser calling on the people of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to help restore the title of world's tallest moose sculpture to Mac the Moose, which at 32 feet had set the bar until Storelgen, a nearly 33-foot-tall moose, was erected in Norway.

• Benjamin Piazza, a police officer in Chattanooga, Tenn., has been suspended with pay after body- and dashboard-camera footage of a traffic stop showed the officer cursing and punching a suspect who now faces speeding and drug charges.

• Curtis Gill Jr. of Hopkinsville, Ky., who lost his right leg to bone cancer, has been documenting his practice climbing smaller staircases on his mission to walk all 96 steps to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, saying he wants to show others what it's possible to overcome.

• Alton Shaw, mayor of Wesson, Miss., said town aldermen are expected to approve a resolution that would permit the sale of beer and light wine after a land annexation put the new town limits within 3 miles of a city that sells alcohol.

• Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher, plans to use the popularity of images that show her swimming next to a 20-foot great white shark, which could be one of the largest ever recorded, as an opportunity to push for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.

• Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade County police detective, said people in two cars pulled up and opened fire at a Miami strip club, killing one person and injuring another, after a fight broke out inside the 24-hour venue that authorities consider to be the country's most crime-ridden strip club.

• John Doyle, executive director of the Rock 'n' Soul Museum in Memphis, said "doors are open" at the museum, one of several attractions in the city offering free admission to federal workers affected by the U.S. government shutdown.

• Sue Zonghetti of Mansfield, Mass., said her 26-year-old son was killed in an avalanche at a New Mexico ski resort that critically injured a second person, adding that he was on a ski trip with his father, who was not injured.

• Alcides Britez, fire chief in San Roque Gonzalez, Paraguay, said he and other firefighters posed naked for a calendar as a form of protest to raise funds for the station, which the firefighters said does not receive enough money to pay for fuel and equipment maintenance.

