John Scott Jr. expected to take job at South Carolina

by Tom Murphy | Today at 9:42 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas defensive line coach John Scott Jr. watches warmups prior to a game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. - Photo by Ben Goff

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is expected to take a job at SEC rival South Carolina and be confirmed in the position today, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

Scott has been on the Razorbacks staff for two seasons, joining tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. as the only holdover on-field assistants to make the transition to the Chad Morris staff last year.

The hiring was first reported by Rivals.com’s South Carolina website GamecockCentral.com.

A special-called board of trustees meeting at South Carolina will take place at 9:30 a.m. Central on Tuesday and football coaching contracts are the agenda.

Scott is a native of Greer, S.C., located about 100 miles from the South Carolina campus in Columbia, S.C., and both of his children are in the area.

Scott coached the entire defensive line in 2017 and handled the interior linemen last season with the addition of Steve Caldwell.

