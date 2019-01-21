U.S. Marshals Museum in Arkansas running short of cash, but still chugging

FORT SMITH -- A $15.5 million shortage of funds to complete the U.S. Marshals Museum isn't stopping the staff from carrying out the museum's mission and preparing for its scheduled Sept. 24 opening.

Museum staff members gave progress reports to museum directors Friday that showed construction continuing on the 50,000-square-foot museum building on the banks of the Arkansas River. Plans for its education program for the coming year are completed, and the 1,500-item museum collection continues to grow. Fundraising, while falling short of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation's goal, is ongoing, the staff members said.

Alice Alt , the museum foundation's vice president, announced that three public meetings will be held before the March 12 special election in which voters will decide whether to institute a nine-month, 1 percent sales tax to raise the money to complete the museum.

Alt said the meetings will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Creekmore Park Rose Room at 3301 S. M St.; from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center at 2700 Cavanaugh Road; and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Elm Grove Community Room at 1901 N. Greenwood Ave.

Museum officials asked Fort Smith city directors last month to set the election because the museum's nine-year fundraising effort, which has raised more than $32 million, has not been enough to pay to install the exhibits in the building once it is completed.

"Existing prospects will not complete the capital campaign, which makes success in the March 12 election critical to our future," foundation President Jim Dunn told museum directors.

A museum that is dedicated to civic literacy, he said, does not top most potential donors' lists for support. Also, it is difficult to ask people to send money out of their communities when there is so much need for that money at home, he said.

Fundraising efforts to help sustain the museum once it opens will continue, Dunn said.

Patrick Weeks, the museum's president and chief executive officer, said construction is progressing on the building.

"We have about 40 percent of the steel of the project standing up out there on the job site, and we actually have steel deck on top of a third of the facility," he told board members.

Production on the exhibits has not begun and will not start until the funding for it has been secured or committed, he said.

Despite the rainy weather over the past few months, the museum remains on track to open Sept. 24, the 230th anniversary of President George Washington's establishment of what is today the nation's oldest federal law enforcement agency, Weeks said.

The museum will consist of five galleries: Defining Marshals; The Campfire, Stories Under the Stars; Frontier Marshals; A Changing Nation; and Modern Marshals.

The museum also will include the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor, which will tell the stories of marshals who have died in the line of duty, as well as the National Learning Center, which will combine the museum experience with education programs.

While Fort Smith was chosen as the site for the museum because of its historic connection with the U.S. Marshals Service, curator David Kennedy said historic objects and artifacts from the area make up only about 20 percent of the collection.

The fastest-growing segment of the collection comes from Marshals Service members from the 1970s and 1980s who are beginning to retire and wondering what to do with the things they accumulated during their careers. Their equipment, clothing and documents are making their way to the museum.

Kennedy said he recently traveled to the National Archives in Fort Worth, where officials found about 500 previously unknown deputy oaths that went back to 1884 in Louisiana just before a national election. He said deputy marshals were brought on as extra help during Reconstruction to help keep order.

Another deputy marshal appointment, from Massachusetts in 1807, is the second-oldest item in the museum's collection after the miniature portrait of Marshal Robert Forsyth, the first marshal to die in the line of duty in 1794.

Kennedy said the letter of appointment for the deputy was discovered during the move from an old courthouse in Massachusetts into a new facility.

The museum has fewer than 10 items from the period of 1789 to the Civil War because such items haven't survived the wear and tear of time, or they are in collections in other institutions.

Leslie Higgins, the museum's director of education, told board members that the museum has a long lineup of programs and activities for the coming year for adults, children, students, preschoolers and families.

Weeks said the education team will constitute the largest part of the staff when the museum opens.

The education program "shows that this is so much more than a building," Museum Board Chairman Doug Babb said. "This is a national, regional, state and local learning center."

Programs include "Marshals and the Constitution;" "When Civil Rights and Liberties Collide;" "Life on the Frontier;" "Modern Marshals;" spring and winter camps; Constitution Week and National History Day observances; teacher resources; adult program topics such as desegregation at the University of Mississippi; and family activities such as the Safe Kid Fair.

