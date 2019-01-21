Name change sparks clashes in Greece

ATHENS, Greece -- Protesters clashed with police outside Greece's Parliament during a rally that drew tens of thousands of people Sunday against the Greek-Macedonia name deal. At least 25 police officers were injured and seven people arrested, police said.

Demonstrators threw rocks, flares, firebombs, paint and other objects at riot police who responded with repeated volleys of tear gas. Some protesters jumped over a fence and tried to scale the steps, but officers chased them back down. One man draped in a Greek flag attacked police with a large stick, while others swung big flags on wooden poles and struck officers.

People attending the rally said large clouds of tear gas led many to abandon the protest. The square in front of Parliament had nearly emptied out by early evening, though small groups of protesters continued to clash with officers.

Some protesters also attacked photographers, injuring four, one of whom was hospitalized and also had his camera stolen.

Greece's Parliament is expected to start a debate today on ratifying the deal and vote on it by Friday. Macedonia's parliament has already approved it, agreeing that the country would go by the name North Macedonia.

Macedonia and Greece struck the deal in June to end a decadeslong dispute over Macedonia's name, which Greece says harbors territorial claims on its northern province of the same name.

Protesters are against the deal because they believe that any use of the name Macedonia in the neighboring country's name is a usurpation of ancient Greek heritage and implies territorial claims on Greece.

A statement from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office blamed "extremist elements and members of Golden Dawn" -- an extreme-right, anti-immigrant party -- for the clashes Sunday.

Police said in a statement that officers had been attacked by "organized groups of individuals with special ferocity, [using] rocks, iron bars, wooden clubs, firebombs, etc. ... Police forces acted according to operational plans and orders, showed restraint and professionalism and, using the appropriate methods, repelled the attacks."

Police released an official estimate of 60,000.

In northern Greece, farmers temporarily blocked the highway leading to the Macedonian border in solidarity. It later reopened.

About 300 anarchists staged a counter-demonstration Sunday. Police erected barriers to prevent clashes. After their otherwise peaceful rally, anarchists burned a car with official license plates.

Information for this article was contributed by Costas Kantouris of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/YORGOS KARAHALIS

A demonstrator uses the Greek flag to battle riot police Sunday in Athens during a protest against a deal to resolve Greece’s decadeslong dispute over Macedonia’s name. Greece’s parliament is expected to begin debate today on ratifying the deal, under which its neighbor would change its name to North Macedonia. But opponents consider any use of the name “Macedonia” to be a usurpation of ancient Greek heritage.

A Section on 01/21/2019