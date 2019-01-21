• Justin Timberlake has pulled some sunshine from his pocket for the patients at a Texas children's hospital. Timberlake took a break from his "Man of the Woods" tour to pop in and pose for pictures with the young patients at Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio. A video of the kids was widely shared all week, with many in their hospital beds as they danced to Timberlake's hit "Can't Stop The Feeling" with its refrain of "got some sunshine in my pocket." The kids held up signs that read "JT See me!" On Friday afternoon, he obliged. One girl in a picture with Timberlake held up a sign that read "JT saw me!" The 37-year-old pop star recently resumed his tour after canceling several dates because of bruised vocal chords. Timberlake performed a two-hour set Thursday night at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

• British police have spoken with Prince Philip after the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was photographed apparently driving without wearing a seatbelt -- just two days after he was involved in a serious car crash. British media on Saturday published a photograph showing the 97-year-old royal driving a new Land Rover near the royal residence at Sandringham in eastern England. Norfolk police said that "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver." Police said the advice given to Philip was "in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offense." Philip was driving another Land Rover on Thursday when he was involved in a collision in which two women in a Kia car were injured. A 9-month-old baby boy in the Kia was unhurt. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn't injured. The palace said Friday that Philip and the queen had privately contacted the other people in the crash and exchanged good wishes. But Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist in the collision, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that she had not heard from the palace. "I still haven't had any contact from the royal household," she said. "Maybe he should prioritize that over test driving his new car." Police haven't disclosed who was at fault in the crash, which happened after Philip drove onto a main road from a side road near the Sandringham estate, 100 miles north of London. The accident -- and Philip's subsequent driving apparently without using a seatbelt -- is raising questions about his continued use of public roadways. Buckingham Palace says Philip has a valid driver's license. Philip passed a vision test Saturday as part of the investigation into the accident.

