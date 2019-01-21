Pulaski Academy's John David White commits to Hogs

Pulaski Academy receiver John David White (5) runs for a touchdown Friday during the Bruins’ 58-8 victory over Little Rock McClellan in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Pulaski Academy will host Harrison next week in the semifinals.

Pulaski Academy receiver John David White has committed to the Hogs and will continue the family tradition of attending Arkansas.

His great-grandfather Harold “Greasy” Rees played football for the Razorbacks, his grandfather John Rees played receiver from 1968-70, his uncle John Aaron Rees played from 2005-2008, and his father, David, played golf at Arkansas in the early 1990s.

He was one of seven official visitors in Fayetteville over the weekend and that helped convince him to be a Hog.

"The family relationship the coaches and the teammates have and how much they truly want me," White said. "I truly believe it. Obviously the family ties. Just being able to attend my parents and family's alma mater is something I never thought would be possible."

White, 5-11, 175, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, had scholarship offers from UCA, Tennessee-Martin, Air Force and Ouachita Baptist along with other preferred walk-on offers from Kentucky and Arkansas State.

His decision came down to UCA and the Razorbacks.

"I had the most natural feeling with them," said White of Arkansas." I had that with UCA, but Arkansas had it just a lot more. I've grown up going to Arkansas games so the fact I can go there and possibly play and that's my goal is to play. I think that's what put them over the top."

He caught 86 passes for 1,732 yards and a state-leading 30 touchdown passes this past season. He shared the news of his upcoming pledge with best friend and Arkansas tight end commitment Hudson Henry on Monday afternoon in the Pulaski Academy weight room..

"I told him and he just jumped up and gave me a big ole hug and we jumped up together," White said. "It was a cool moment for us to share."