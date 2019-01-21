Shiloh Christian's Logan Kallesen learns more about opportunity at Arkansas

Prairie vs Shiloh Christian - Logan Kallesen (73) lifts teammate Jaret Russ (11) up in the air after scoring a touchdown against Prairie Grove at Champions Stadium, Springdale, AR on Friday, October5, 2018. Russ and the Saints are off to a 5-1 start this season. Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen received a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas after his performance at a Razorbacks summer camp last year.

Kallesen, 6-4, 285 pounds, visited Arkansas on Monday and learned more about the offer from the Hogs.

"It went really good, cleared a lot of things up," Kallesen said. "What it meant to be a preferred walk-on and like what my role would be."

A preferred walk-on offer is able to report during the summer and be a part of the 105-man squad that begins fall practice.

He has offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Harding along with interest from Utah, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Tennessee-Martin, UCA and others. He graded out at 92 percent and had 45 pancakes and 35 knockdowns as a junior.

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry assured him the best five would play for Arkansas.

'Well, coach Fry said he doesn’t care if it's a scholarship player or a walk-on, but the best five are going to play," Kallesen said. "And all he said is I would play interior O-line, most likely center. And hearing from players they said that walk-ons get treated no differently than scholarships players."

Kallesen, who has recorded a 500-pound squat, 550 deadlift, 280 bench press and 275 power clean, will make another visit and then decide on his college destination.

"I go to Harding the 31st and I will make my decision after that," he said.