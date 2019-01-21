Temperatures plunge in Northeast

People work to clear the sidewalk in front of their homes Sunday in Vernon, Conn.

BOSTON -- Bitter cold is setting in after a major winter storm blanketed a wide swath of the country in snow, sleet and rain during the weekend, creating dangerously icy conditions that promise to complicate cleanup efforts and make travel challenging on Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday.

Some of the lowest temperatures felt so far this season started to set in across the Midwest and Northeast on Sunday and were expected to plunge further overnight.

Wind chills were to bring temperatures into the teens in the New York City area and down to 40 below zero in upstate New York, the National Weather Service predicted.

In New England, they were expected to fall to as low as 20 below zero around Boston and as low as 35 below zero in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire, the weather service said.

Temperatures across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic will drop 10 to 20 degrees below average, the service said.

"It's life-threatening," Ray O'Keefe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., said Sunday. "These are dangerous conditions that we're going to be in and they're prolonged, right through tomorrow."

The freeze was following the weekend's run-ins with power failures, canceled trains and planes, overnight stays at the airport and traffic jams.

Local officials warned residents to limit their time outside to prevent frostbite and to avoid treacherous travel conditions. They also said places could see strong wind gusts, flooding and further power failures.

Utilities in Connecticut reported more than 20,000 customers without power by Sunday afternoon.

Amtrak canceled trains across the Midwest and Northeast over the weekend, but promised full service would resume today. Boston's transit system urged commuters to allow 10 to 15 minutes of extra travel time and warned of icy conditions for pedestrians today.

The storm -- caused by the clash of an Arctic high-pressure system with a low-pressure system going through the Ohio Valley -- wreaked havoc on air travel and other forms of transportation all weekend.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled nationwide Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company.

Among the hardest hit was Boston's Logan Airport, where stranded passengers lingered Sunday as typically bustling security lines, ticketing counters and baggage claims were largely deserted.

A ferry service route across Lake Champlain between Vermont and New York was also closed Sunday and flights were mostly canceled at major airports in Vermont and New Hampshire.

In the Midwest, where it dumped 10 inches of snow in parts, the storm caused a plane to skid on a slick runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, though no injuries were reported.

In Kansas, a snowplow driver was killed when his vehicle rolled over, and in southeastern Missouri, slippery conditions caused a 15-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Saturday.

One saving grace of the storm: Heavily populated coastal communities from New York to Boston largely escaped major snowfall after days of sometimes dire predictions.

Manhattan saw mostly rain while places along Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts' coast recorded 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Mountain regions saw significantly more, to the delight of ski resort operators.

New York's Adirondacks registered up to 20 inches while western Massachusetts' Berkshires saw as much as 10 and parts of northern New England were on track to approach 24 inches of snow.

Nicholas Nicolet and his 6-year-old son Rocco welcomed the fresh powder as they cross-country skied on the sidewalks of Montpelier, Vt., Sunday morning.

"We think it's great," Nicholas Nicolet said during the storm.

President Donald Trump urged Americans affected by the winter storm to "be careful" in a tweet early Sunday. But, as he's done in the past, Trump conflated the short-term weather phenomenon with longer-term climate change.

"Amazing how big this system is," Trump tweeted. "Wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!"

Information for this article was contributed by Bob Salsberg, Deepti Hajela and Lisa Rathke of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/ROBERT F. BUKATY

Caleb Seely rides a unicycle on a snow-covered sidewalk Sunday in Portland, Maine, as he heads home after helping shovel out his brother’s driveway. A winter storm has slammed the U.S. from the Midwest to the Northeast, dropping snow, sleet and rain. Temperatures were expected to fall to as low as 40 degrees below zero in upstate New York.

