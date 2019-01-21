Virginia legislators push to restrict vaping

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some prominent legislators are backing a bill to raise the minimum age for buying cigarettes and vaping devices from 18 to 21 in Virginia, a state where tobacco once loomed so large that images of the leaves adorn its stately Capitol.

Alarmed by teens' vaping, a group of Republicans and Democrats in both the House and Senate rolled out legislation last week targeting an industry whose roots in the Commonwealth stretch back four centuries to the Jamestown Colony.

"Certainly we have a history of tobacco ... that really dates back to 1608," said Delegate Chris Stolle, a Republican physician who is sponsoring the bill in the House. "We adapt as we move forward, and we recognize it's something that needs to be done. We certainly are a product of our history, but I don't think we're bound by our history."

Currently, six states and D.C. have limited sales of tobacco products to those 21 and older.

In neighboring Maryland, advocates have pushed unsuccessfully for four years to raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is trying again in that state's current legislative session.

Richmond-based Altria Group Inc., one of the world's largest producers of tobacco products, supports the Virginia legislation as a way to curb underage vaping, spokesman David Sutton said.

The company recently bought a 35 percent share in Juul Labs, the vapor company criticized by public health experts for creating a teen smoking epidemic. It has sought to portray vaping as a method of easing smokers off cigarettes, casting it as a "harm-reduction" product.

Altria, which was known as Phillip Morris until its name change in 2003, has donated nearly $4 million to Virginia politicians of both parties over the past 20 years, according to the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.

"While tobacco use among persons under 18 is at historic lows, underage e-vapor use has increased alarmingly and [the Food and Drug Administration] has characterized this trend as an epidemic," Sutton said in an email. "Tobacco harm reduction for adults cannot succeed without effective measures to reduce underage use of all tobacco products. The best approach to achieving this goal is simple: raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. We fully support the Virginia legislature acting now to raise the minimum age."

The legislation has backing from some of the legislature's most powerful members, including House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox and Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment, both Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Richard Saslaw, a Democrat.

One prominent smoking foe on Capitol Square was quiet on the plan: Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatrician who as a state senator led a successful effort to ban smoking in Virginia restaurants. Northam spokesman Ofirah Yheskel did not respond to a request for comment on the legislation.

Cox said he assumes Northam will be supportive but had not had a chance to speak with him about it in the past week, as the bill came together just ahead of the filing deadline for the 46-day General Assembly session.

Both the House and Senate versions of the bill have bipartisan sponsors. The chief co-sponsor of the House bill is Delegate Jeffrey Bourne, a Democrat. Norment is the sponsor of the Senate version, and Saslaw and state Sen. Bryce Reeves, a Republican, are co-sponsors.

