A 71-year-old Northwest Arkansas woman died in a house fire Sunday evening in Bella Vista, city officials said.

Rosaleen Wilcox suffered fatal injuries when the home became engulfed by fire around 6:30 p.m., according to a statement by the city.

Officials said another person, whose condition wasn’t immediately available, was brought to a local hospital with injuries caused by the fire.

Authorities were continuing to investigate the fire's cause Monday.