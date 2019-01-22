2 Arkansas men held in slaying

Two Camden men and a third suspect from Louisiana have been arrested in the death of a former Louisiana police officer.

Dustin Sapp and Michael Harper of Camden have been arrested in the death of William Smith. Trent Little, the victim's grandson, also has been arrested. All three suspects face charges of murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Information provided by Little to Morehouse Parish deputies indicates he was living with Smith at the time of the crime. The suspects were arrested Thursday near Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La., where they were staying at a hotel.

Smith was a former captain with the Bastrop Police Department and longtime law enforcement officer who also served in Arkansas in Ashley County. Smith was reported missing Wednesday. Smith's body was found around 9 a.m. Thursday.

All three suspects were in the Morehouse Parish jail on Monday.

