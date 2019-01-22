Amaryllis Blooms are Showstoppers

Amaryllis bulbs often go on sale after the holidays and I try to buy a few to add to my collection. If you can still find the bulbs, make sure you check to see if they have already bloomed out inside the box. Amaryllis bulbs have a mind of their own and begin to grow when they are ready, whether planted in a pot with water and sunlight or stuck inside a closed box on the shelf in the store. If you open the box (and I opened quite a few before I found two to buy)and you see the spent flower or a mangled stalk, don't buy it. The bulbs typically have one flower stalk per bulb and if they have already bloomed out you will have to wait until next year to see a flower.

If they have already bloomed, buy another bulb.

It is ok if the bulb has started to sprout foliage, but not flowers. Once you get the bulb home, pot it up. If they come with a pot and a disc of "soil", make sure the pot has a drainage hole before filling it. I had to make a few cuts to get drainage.



The disc that accompanied one of my bulbs is compressed coir which they get from the husks of coconuts.



You have to rehydrate it using warm water. I needed more than what came with it, so I added a little potting soil to the mix. When potting soil is ultra dry (as well as these coir discs) I add just a few drops of liquid dish soap to the mix. The soap acts as a wetting agent helping to absorb the water.

Once the mix is evenly wet, begin potting. First, put a layer of soil in the pot. Add the bulb and bring the soil up leaving the top 1/2 inch to inch of the bulb exposed.



Water to allow the soil to settle. Move the pot to a sunny location and watch it grow.

These bulbs will grow rapidly and they do get tall. You will need to turn the pot every week to keep it from leaning towards the light. They also can be top-heavy since they will be tall with a cluster of 4 large flower heads. Staking the plant will help to keep it upright. Adding some weight to the pot can also help. Within 4 weeks or so, you should have a beautiful bloom.

