Apply for Missouri turkey hunts

Missouri youth, archery, and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2019 spring managed hunts Feb. 1 - 28 through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Spring youth weekend will be April 6 and 7 with the regular season running April 15 through May 5. Permits will be available starting March 1.

Detailed information will be in the department's "2019 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information" booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in February.

Hunting permits can be purchased from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through the free mobile app, MO Hunting, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit the department's website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey

