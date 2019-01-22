Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas bill would ban abortion if Roe ruling overturned

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:20 p.m. 10comments

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker filed legislation Tuesday that would trigger an abortion ban in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision that legalized the procedure across the nation.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Jason Rapert was filed on the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision from the high court, and is among several anti-abortion measures the predominantly GOP Legislature is expected to take up in the coming weeks. Rapert's proposal would ban all abortions, except for medical emergencies, if Roe is overturned or the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow states to prohibit the procedure.

Abortion opponents have said they're hopeful that sweeping abortion bans might have a chance of prevailing before the U.S. Supreme Court, with President Donald Trump's two appointees.

"Arkansas wants to protect the lives of unborn children, as do many other states in the country. This bill allows us, within the parameters of the current federal law, to state that the moment that changes, immediately abortion would be outlawed in our state, except to save the life of the mother," Rapert said.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have similar "trigger" laws that would automatically ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Conversely, lawmakers in several other states are considering efforts to protect abortion rights even if the 1973 decision is overturned or weakened.

An amendment to Arkansas' constitution voters approved in 1988 says the state's policy is to "protect the life of every unborn child from concept until birth."

Abortion rights supporters said the bill would take away a woman's right to make her own medical decisions.

"The fact is no woman should be forced to maintain a pregnancy against her will, which is exactly what this bill proposes...No matter how we may feel about abortion, we can all agree a woman should be able to make her own personal private medical decisions without interference from some bureaucrats," said Rita Sklar, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

Arkansas has enacted some of the nation's strictest abortion laws since Republicans won control of the state Legislature in 2012, and many have been the subject of court battles. Rapert sponsored a 2013 law later struck down that would have banned abortions after the 12th week of pregnancy if doctors detect a fetal heartbeat.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 7:33 p.m.

    YAY!
    ~
    Females should be surgically modified at birth JUST LIKE BOYS!
    ~
    FOR A HAPPIER HEALTHIER AND MORE SECURE UNITED STATES!!!
    ~
    ABORT EVERYONE!!! #SCUM #BOTTOMFEEDERS #MOUTHBREATHERS #BREEDERS
  • abb
    January 22, 2019 at 7:37 p.m.

    Luke 17:2 2It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.

    Matthew 18:6 6"If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 7:40 p.m.

    No ABB.
    They need to be ritually flayed by a docktor in order to recieve utmost righteousness.
    Removing sex organs is the answer to sin!
    Dont let them tell you children are born whole and holy, thats a lie of seitan!
    You have to knife rape the devil out of the newborn male.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 7:42 p.m.

    Only then can the Ritalin work its Meth-odical miracles!
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 7:56 p.m.

    SIGMA Health and many other bio companies PURCHASE Fibyroblastic Cancer fighting DNA
    Because the SKIN is a ORGAN.
    Anyway for 500$ and legislated insurance scam we turn children into knife raped animals just like on the FARM! Good cattle!
    So my main question is.
    Why arent we selling dead baby parts? I bet theres ALOT OF MONEY IN THAT? DEAD BABIES DONT NEED BODY PARTS!
    Come on, put the baby body parts on the OPEN market. WE dont mind the truth!
    #DeadBabiesMakeTheWorldGoRound
  • mrcharles
    January 22, 2019 at 7:57 p.m.

    And moses instructed his generals to kill the little ones on orders from his boss
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 8 p.m.

    Aborted babies are in the majority male in the U.S.
    What self respecting American doesnt LOVE that?
    I mean come on.
    Seen the Gillete ad?
    Murdering males is almost a civic service, ask any Military man what they think of a unwashed philistine "civy".
    I dont even know what the problem is with abortion.
    No life is worth anything but HER life.
    Thought this has been made clear to you by now.
  • skeptic1
    January 22, 2019 at 8:13 p.m.

    The idiocy of this article is beyond embarrassing. This is right up there with the fake Buzzfeesd story that every left-wing hack peddled with "if this is true." "If Roe is overturned "this bill will take effect - do these morons ever venture outside of their echo chamber? Surely there is one lawyer at the Ark Dem they could consult. Roe can only be overturned by Constitutional amendment and that will not happen with the current polling that the majority of the country favors choice. If the Supreme Court overturned it they would overturn all of the privacy cases decided using Roe as precedent, won't happen. Can we not get honest intellectual reporting anywhere?
  • PopMom
    January 22, 2019 at 8:39 p.m.

    Skeptic,

    Roe v. Wade CAN be overturned by the Supreme Court. Stare decisis means deference to earlier decisions' they still can be overturned. I don't think that Roberts and Kavanaugh will overturn--perhaps just o.k. more restrictions on abortion. It's also a question as to how they would "overturn" it. They could find that there are fundamental rights of an embryo and that you cannot discard an embryo during the in vitro process. (That would be problematic for the thousands of frozen ones.) The Court could craft a state's right argument to regulate abortion. I think that it is more likely that the Supreme Court just rolls back the time on when the state can regulate. Roe v. Wade recognized the state's rights in the third trimester; I suspect that the Court might give the state heightened rights in the 2nd trimester without expressly overturning, and I am probably o.k. with these.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    January 22, 2019 at 8:54 p.m.

    I didn't know there was a case pending with the US Supreme Court to try to overturn Roe V Wade. If the American public is okay with killing unwanted babies then shouldn't they also support euthanasia for the terminally ill or elderly who no longer want to live ?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT