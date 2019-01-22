Arkansas inmate died of alcohol withdrawal, officials say

An inmate who was found unresponsive in her Jefferson County jail cell in December died of complications related to alcohol withdrawal, officials said.

Jail staff found Rebecca Esterline-Brixey, 45, unresponsive in her cell at the detention facility Dec. 8, 2018, the Jefferson County sheriff's office wrote in a Saturday statement.

A state medical examiner found Brixey died of complications from alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

Police brought Brixley to jail on a public intoxication charge on Nov. 30, 2018, according to jail records.

She had also been serving a 120-day sentence for parole violation, county officials said.