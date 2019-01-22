Police: Arkansas pedestrian killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-530

A 24-year-old Arkansas man died Monday evening after being struck by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 530 in Jefferson County, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said that Tyler Varnadore of Pangburn suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, which happened just after 7 p.m. in White Hall.

A preliminary report states that the 2015 Kenworth truck driver was traveling south on I-530 before the vehicle hit Varnadore, who was on foot and in the truck's path.

The report did not identify the driver.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 20 people have died in fatal crashes in Arkansas this year, according to preliminary reports.