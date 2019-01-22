Arkansas man, 42, arrested in underage sex sting

An eastern Arkansas man is facing felony charges after sending a nude photo to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and arranging to bring the girl to his home for sex and drugs, authorities said.

Officers working with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Robert “Bob” Shaw, 42, of Colt on Jan. 15 in Cross County, according to a Facebook post from the agency. Shaw is charged with internet stalking of a child and intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, both felonies, with the more serious stalking charge carrying a 20-year maximum.

During their online exchanges, Shaw described wanting to perform sexual acts and discussed smoking marijuana and using drugs with the child, according to information from the task force.

Police said they arrested Shaw at the prearranged meeting location in Cross County.

Shaw reportedly told investigators that he messaged the online profile police were using but didn’t plan to have sex or meet the child, the task force said.

Shaw was released Thursday on a $25,000 bond.