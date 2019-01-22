Driver jailed in connection with Northwest Arkansas hit-and-run; victim remains in serious condition

SPRINGDALE -- Race Fuller, 28, of Lowell, was in jail Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run accident earlier this month that seriously wounded a man.

Fuller was booked into the Benton County Jail at 9:12 a.m. with a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

No bond had been set, according to the jail's website.

Jeen John, 23, of Springdale remains in the hospital in serious condition, according to a Monday news release by the Springdale Police Department.

John was found at 6:53 a.m. Jan. 14 lying in the roadway of Arkansas 264 at Ferns Valley Loop, near the highway's intersection with North Thompson Street.

Police said a silver or gray 1996-2006 Volkswagen Jetta struck John and left the scene without stopping.

Fuller was charged in August 2018 with domestic battering in connection with injuries to a 2-year-old child, according to court documents. He was released from the Benton County jail in July on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on that charge on Feb. 19, court documents show.