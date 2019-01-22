Grand jury session for U.S. District Court of the Western District of Arkansas cancelled due to government shutdown

A grand jury session for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Arkansas has been cancelled because of the partial federal government shutdown, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

Duane “DAK” Kees, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, cited “a lack of resources.”

In a news release, Kees said that at this time:

• No criminal cases will be dismissed.

• No trials or other hearings will be moved.

"The cases that would normally be presented to the Grand Jury for indictment this month will be resolved in other ways," Kees said in the news release. "Criminal defendants have the option to waive indictment by a Grand Jury and proceed to plead guilty to a criminal information filed by the United States Attorney’s Office. This is one option that will be used for the United States Attorney’s Office to continue to prosecute cases and promote the safety and welfare of people in the Western District of Arkansas.

"Another option is to request an order from the United States District Court to impanel a new Grand Jury later for each division that would be able to meet without incurring travel expenses by traveling to Fort Smith, Arkansas from throughout the State of Arkansas."

The decision announced by Kees on Tuesday does not affect the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas. The grand jury in the Eastern District has already met this month. James W. McCormack, the clerk for the Eastern District in Arkansas, said Tuesday that grand jurors were advised that if a judicial shutdown occurs, their pay and expenses will be deferred until there is a budget.

On Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller granted a request from Cody Hiland, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, to stay civil cases involving government attorneys until Congress appropriates money to fund that office.