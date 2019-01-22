Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Arkansas prison

TUCKER — Arkansas prison officials say an inmate at a maximum-security unit has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says inmate Michael Spurlock was found unresponsive early Saturday in his cell at the Tucker maximum-security prison. Graves says the 48-year-old inmate was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at 5:17 a.m. Saturday.

No cause of death has been released.

Graves says agents with Arkansas State Police will conduct an investigation into the death.

Spurlock was serving a life sentence for criminal attempt at capital murder out of Boone County.