King condemns 'two Americas'

ATLANTA -- A commemorative service for Martin Luther King Jr. was held Monday morning in Atlanta at a church called King's "spiritual home."

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in her remarks that the annual service at Ebenezer Baptist Church came during a moment of crisis in America. She condemned the gridlock and partisanship in Washington that led to the shutdown that organizers said had nearly imperiled the service.

"Our humanity is literally on the verge of digressing to two Americas and becoming the dis-United State of America," she said.

King also criticized what she called "the powerful resurgence of nationalistic and white supremacist ideologies" around the world.

She also accused President Donald Trump's administration of appropriating her father's legacy for its own agenda. Her remarks were aimed at Trump's push for a border wall and at comments by Vice President Mike Pence, who during an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, said: "One of my favorite quotes from Dr. King was 'Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy.'

"You think of how he changed America. He inspired us to change through the legislative process to become a more perfect union," Pence said. "That's exactly what President Trump is calling on the Congress to do. Come to the table in the spirit of good faith. We'll secure our border, we'll reopen the government and we'll move our nation forward."

On Monday, Bernice King said: "If we really want to make real the promises of democracy, now is the time on this King holiday to stop quoting King out of context and misquoting him to suit our own purposes."

Bernice King also called for action on problems facing the country, saying that the concern for human welfare is being threatened.

"When prejudice and bigotry are emboldened ... when schools continue to be unsafe spaces because of impotent gun control laws.... this is a humanitarian crisis, and we are in a state of emergency," King said.

Ebenezer Church's current pastor, the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, also took aim at the government shutdown, calling this "a time of narrow vision and petty politicians."

The event was attended by two Georgia lawmakers -- Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath -- and Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February.

Perdue, who is white, recounted growing up in Georgia during segregation and praised King as an inspiring leader who changed the world.

"He gave us hope during some of this country's darkest days," Perdue said of King. "Our country has overcome a lot, but there is much left to be done."

Gonzalez sat just behind the speaker's podium throughout much of the televised and livestreamed service. The high school student turned gun-control activist said that King had paved the way for future generations of peaceful protests.

The annual service at Ebenezer Baptist was in doubt until Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, gave the National Park Service a grant to reopen the site.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said the grant would keep the sites open through Feb. 3, the day of the Super Bowl game in Atlanta.

"These historic landmarks represent the strength of our community and should always be made available for the public to enjoy," Bastian said.

The church is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park located in the "Sweet Auburn" district of downtown Atlanta. The civil-rights leader, who would have turned 90 this year, was co-pastor with his father at the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

The church is often referred to as King's "spiritual home" because his father was the pastor there for four decades and King was born around the corner, grew up in the neighborhood and delivered some of his first sermons there.

Trump and Pence, who did not have any ceremonies honoring King on their public schedules, made an unannounced visit Monday at a Washington memorial erected for the slain civil-rights leader.

The president laid a wreath at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in a visit that observers said lasted 90 seconds.

"It's a great day, a beautiful day," Trump said. "Thank you for being here."

Trump also issued a proclamation in King's honor.

"Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter what the color of our skin or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by God. #MLKDay," Trump tweeted Monday morning.

