Little Rock police probe suspicious death

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:00 p.m. 0comments

Police were investigating a suspicious death in Little Rock Tuesday morning.

Officers received a call just after 8:30 a.m. from a person who said that, when they went to check on a sibling at a residence in the 5700 block of Woodlawn Drive, they found a dead body inside the home, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

The residence is about a mile away from War Memorial Stadium.

According to Barnes, authorities are working to determine the person’s cause of death, but consider the death suspicious. The identity of the person who died was not released Tuesday afternoon.

