Little Rock School District to close elementary school for repairs

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 9:12 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in the Little Rock School District will be closed to pupils Wednesday, Jan. 23, to allow for repairs to be made to the school's boiler system

Wednesday will be an "Alternate Method of Instruction Day."

King pupils are directed to complete assignments that have been previously sent home by teachers. Pupils are expected to access materials and complete those assignments. The assignments will be turned in to teachers when the children return to school.

More information can be found pertaining to alternate method instruction initiative on the Little Rock School District website: LRSD.org.

District leaders will make a decision Wednesday about whether the school can be reopened on Thursday.

