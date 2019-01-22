McFadden faces impaired driving charge; former Razorback fell asleep in drive-thru lane, police say

Former University of Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys running back Darren Graylon McFadden was charged with impaired driving Monday after falling asleep in a drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant, according to police in McKinney, Texas.

The 31-year-old Razorback alumnus faces two misdemeanor charges, including a resisting arrest or search infraction, after his arrest in McKinney, a city roughly 40 miles north of Dallas. McFadden was booked into the Collin County jail and released after posting $2,000 bail Monday, records show.

A police official said employees at a local Whataburger called authorities after a man fell asleep behind the wheel of a car in the middle of a drive-thru lane. The official declined to comment on the events that led to the charge of resisting arrest.

Neither McFadden nor the attorney who recently represented him in another matter returned messages seeking comment Monday afternoon.

Coming off a seven-year career with the Oakland Raiders, McFadden played three seasons with the Cowboys before retiring in 2017.

A Little Rock native, he was drafted into the NFL from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2008. McFadden was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Metro on 01/22/2019