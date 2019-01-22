Mississippi target set to visit Hogs on Saturday

The University of Arkansas is expected to host several underclassmen for unofficial visits Saturday, and running back target Janari Dean plans to be in Fayetteville.

Dean, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi.

He rushed 296 times for 2,030 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, including six games of 200 yards or more for the Tigers.

He and Arkansas quarterback signee KJ Jefferson are close friends.

"KJ and I have a great relationship," Dean said. "We have been around each other since peewee [football]. We go way back."

Dean said Jefferson has talked up the Razorback fans.

"He said the fans at Arkansas are awesome," Dean said. "He said if I come to Arkansas, they'll make me feel like family."

Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana and others in May. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect and the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Mississippi's Mr. Football in Class 3A, Jefferson said Dean has a strong work ethic.

"He is a very hard working player," Jefferson said. "We always have been close and consider each other like God brothers."

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor visited the school Jan. 15.

"He's a cool guy," Dean said. "I talk to him every other day. It was great seeing coach. He watched me work out."

When Dean isn't focused on football, he's working with one of his 18 Tennessee walking horses. He estimates winning about 50 awards in competition and shows since he started competing at the age of seven.

"Show season usually starts in the spring, like during football, and goes all the way through the summer and a little through the fall," Dean said.

He also likes to compete in the classroom and has a 3.9 grade-point average.

"I made a B last semester in chemistry," Dean said.