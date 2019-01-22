Aaron Sorkin drew criticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend after he offered his advice on the future of the Democratic Party. TheWest Wing creator made an appearance on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show. “I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress,” Sorkin said. “They now need to stop acting like young people, OK? It’s time to do that now.” Sorkin laid out a vision of Democrats as the “non-stupid party.” “It’s not about transgender bathrooms. That’s a Republican talking point they’re trying to distract you with,” he said. “We haven’t forgotten the economic anxiety of the working class, but we’re going to be smart about this.” Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took issue with Sorkin’s advice. She tweeted: “News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends. When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them. If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote?” Ocasio-Cortez also pointed to what she says is a gender imbalance. “Ever wonder how expression that’s feminine, working-class, queer, or poc [person of color] isn’t deemed as having ‘gravitas,’ but talking like an Aaron Sorkin character does?” she wrote. “Men have ‘gravitas,’ women get ‘likeable.’” The 29-year-old lawmaker wrapped up with a callback to Sorkin’s point about transgender bathrooms. “Lastly, we wouldn’t need to talk about bathrooms at all if we acted like adults, washed our hands + minded our own business instead of trying to clock others,” she wrote.

John Travolta’s John Gotti bio-pic Gotti topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations , while President Donald Trump earned an od for worst actor. Nominations were announced Monday for the Razzies, which honor the worst in film. Gotti, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy Happytime Murders all earned six nominations. Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump for worst actor in the documentaries Death of a Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9. It also nominated Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” for worst screen combo. Winners will be revealed Feb. 23.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women's Unity Rally organized by Women's March NYC at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York.