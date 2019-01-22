Newly offered athlete planning to visit Arkansas

Arkansas offered highly regarded athlete Jaden Walley on Monday and to show his appreciation, he’s planning to visit the Razorbacks.

“This offer from the University of Arkansas wasn’t one that I was expecting this soon, but one that I am truly blessed to receive,” Walley said. “I appreciate the coaches for investing their time and confidence in me to help better the Razorback program. I plan on visiting before the summer to show appreciation and hopefully get to know a little more about the program.”

Walley, 6-2, 185 pounds of Biloxi (Miss.) D’Iberville, also has offers from Mississippi State, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Air Force. He passed for 660 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing 162 times for 1,214 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

He's being recruited by offensive cooridnator Joe Craddock, receivers coach Justin Stepp and graduate receiver assistant Kelvin Bolden.

Walley said he met Bolden, a Mississippi native, during the Future Star League All-Star game.

“He’s a great guy,” said Walley, who’s being recruited as an athlete by Arkansas. “He coached me in an all-star game a few years ago. He’s very competitive and won’t settle for failure.”

He cherishes his time with his teammates.

“My best times were being able to spend time with my teammates on and off the field,” he said.

When he gets to the next level, he has the ability to play several positions.

“I feel like I have the skillset to be a decent receiver, but I will work hard at whatever position I play,” Walley said.