Mark Tanner, a Skowhegan, Maine, pastor who correctly predicted the score of the AFC championship football game on a sign outside his church days before the New England Patriots’ 37-31 victory, said he’s picking the Patriots to win the Super Bowl but declined to reveal the score.

Jim Gallogly, president of the University of Oklahoma, said two women have voluntarily withdrawn from the school after one was shown wearing black face paint and using a racial epithet in a video posted on social media.

He Jiankui, a Chinese scientist who was investigated after his November claim that he had helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies, was found to have evaded supervision of his work and violated research norms, with Chinese authorities saying he’ll be punished for any violations of the law.

Devante Alvin Nor-fleet, 26, faces gun and assault charges after he shot out the window of a Domino’s Pizza shop in Detroit because he was upset that his order wasn’t ready, prosecutors said.

Kevin Steincross, a newscaster for a TV station in St. Louis, faces calls from the NAACP for his firing after he used a racial slur while mentioning Martin Luther King Jr., an incident for which he apologized and said he misspoke while pronouncing the civil-rights leader’s name.

Phillip Weisbauer of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., was charged with theft and trafficking in stolen property after, police said, he tried to sell four comic books from the collection belonging to Randy Lawrence, who on social media pleaded for help in locating 450 valuable comic books stolen from a storage unit in Boca Raton.

Lauren Drogsvold, in an effort to warn others about the dangers of moose attacks, posted a video on social media of an animal charging at a crowd of skiers and snowboarders at a ski resort in Breckenridge, Colo.

Julijus Grickevicius of the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater said about 100 costumes for an opera production are missing, including those of the main performers, after the garments were stolen from a truck in Germany when the driver transporting them from Spain pulled into a rest stop for a break.