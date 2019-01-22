NW Outdoor Briefs

Audubon Visits Swepco Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip Feb. 2 along the Eagle Watch Nature Trail at Swepco Lake. Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead two miles west of Gentry on Arkansas 12.

The trip involves an easy one-half mile hike through a meadow to viewing areas near the lake. There is good potential to see bald eagles, waterfowl, hawks and songbirds.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn’t required. For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Program Explores White River History

A program about life on the White River before construction of Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Susan Young, with Shiloh Museum in Springdale, will show photos taken along the river before the reservoir was built in the mid 1960s. The photos are part of the museum’s collection.

For information about all the park’s programs and activities call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Tournament Trail Welcomes Anglers

Registration is open for 2019 Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournaments. Anglers fish in two-person teams in tournaments at Beaver Lake.

There is a membership fee of $50 per angler. Entry fee is $100 per boat for each tournament. Five season tournaments and a two-day championship is scheduled. Registration forms are available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers and Bella Vista, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville and Bradford Marine and ATV in Springdale.

For details visit www.fishnwatt. com.