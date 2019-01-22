NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Wintertime tactics are in full force for catching black bass.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said an Alabama rig is the best lure. Jerk baits, jig and pigs and crawdad-colored crank baits are worth a cast.

Try crappie fishing in the midlake area with minnows or jigs 10 to 20 feet deep around brush. Average water temperature is 45 degrees.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said muddy water has hampered fishing. Try for crappie in the backs of creek arms and far up the War Eagle River arm where the water is less muddy. Use jigs or minnows 10 to 20 feet deep around brush.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is good with Power bait in bright colors. Nightcrawlers or worms are also good.

The top lures are small spoons, small countdown Rapalas or small jigs. Nymphs or midges are recommended for fly fishing.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting jigs 18 feet deep one foot off the bottom. Spider rigging is the best method. Average water temperature is 41 degrees.

Powell asks anglers to stop in the office and let the staff know what baits and tackle they’d like to have stocked in the store.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Toby Carroll at the lake bait shop reports little fishing activity. Try for crappie and catfish off the old bridge near the dam. Use minnows or jigs for crappie. Try stink bait for catfish.

BELLA VISTA

Harvey Horne at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass can be caught with jerk baits at Loch Lomond. Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using any soft plastic lures rigged. Try top-water lures in low light.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 feet deep.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said the best way to fish for black bass is with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs in deep water. Locate shad schools and fish vertically near the school. Jerk baits may work when cast along points, bluff ends and channel swings.

— Compiled by Flip Putthoff