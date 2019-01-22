Sections
Authorities investigate after 15-year-old boy fatally shot in eastern Arkansas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:51 p.m. 0comments

Officials said they are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Helena-West Helena apartment early Sunday morning.

Shortavious Williams died after he was shot in the upstairs bedroom of an apartment in the 600 block of York Street at about 12:30 a.m., Larry Earnest, Phillips County coroner, said.

Despite initial information the coroner provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said Tuesday that Williams’ death does not appear to be a suicide.

According to Smith, two individuals inside the house provided authorities with information that suggests the shooting may have been a homicide, and police are investigating people of interest.

The 15-year-old's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, the chief said, and the case is still under active investigation.

