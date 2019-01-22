The World in Brief

The Geosund salvaging ship lifts a car from the seabed off the northwestern coast of the Netherlands on Monday, nearly three weeks after 291 containers tumbled off the cargo vessel MSC Zoe in a storm in the North Sea.

Toll in Mexico pipeline blast rises to 89

MEXICO CITY -- The death toll in a fire at an illegally tapped pipeline in Mexico rose to 89 on Monday as more of the injured died at hospitals.

Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said 51 victims severely burned in the fire were still in hospitals, two of them in Galveston, Texas.

The victims were gathering gasoline from an illegal tap of a 14-inch underground steel pipeline in an alfalfa field in the central state of Hidalgo on Friday when the gas ignited.

The government reported Monday that 14,894 such illegal taps had been found in 2018, an average of about 41 per day nationwide. Hidalgo was the state with the highest number of such taps, with 2,121. The fire occurred in the small farming town of Tlahuelilpan, where 38 such taps were found in 2017 and 23 in 2018.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico's fuel ducts are antiquated and decaying.

"These pipelines haven't been changed in more than 30 years, with thousands of illegal taps, patched-up pipelines without the capacity to carry fuel," he said on Monday. "That is why it was decided to expand delivery with tanker trucks."

EU puts sanctions on Russians, Syrians

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on four Russians blamed for a nerve agent attack in Britain as well as a Syrian research center and its staff as the 28-nation bloc stepped up its action against the use of chemical weapons.

EU foreign ministers slapped travel bans and asset freezes on nine people and on Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Center.

Five of those targeted are linked to the Syrian center's activities. Britain's foreign office said they "have played a central role in the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime against their own people."

The four Russians on the list are the two men accused of planting the nerve agent in Salisbury last March, Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, and their superiors, the head and deputy head of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence unit.

The ministers said in a statement from their meeting in Brussels that the sanctions move "contributes to the EU's efforts to counter the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, which poses a serious threat to international security."

It's the first time the EU has imposed sanctions to combat chemical weapons.

Zimbabwe president cuts trip amid crisis

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Harare late Monday after cutting short his fundraising trip in order to address the country's economic crisis and crackdown.

Mnangagwa was welcomed at Harare International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the former army commander who was in charge during the president's weeklong absence. He was also in charge when the government launched a widespread clampdown in which 12 people were killed, more shot by troops and others dragged from their homes and beaten, according to human-rights groups.

The government also imposed an Internet blackout across the country in Mnangagwa's absence. On Monday, Zimbabwe's High Court ordered the government to restore the Internet to the country. The shutdown was illegal because, the court said, only the president has the authority to order it. It was instead ordered last week by the minister of state for security.

The government alleges the Internet has been used to organize violent demonstrations.

Earlier Monday, the government intensified its crackdown on dissent by charging the leader of the country's largest labor organization with subversion.

Zimbabwe police arrested Japhet Moyo, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, and charged him with subversion for his role in organizing last week's national strike.

Court rejects release for ex-Nissan chief

TOKYO -- A court in Tokyo today rejected former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's latest request for bail, made more than two months after his arrest.

The decision by the Tokyo District Court came a day after Ghosn promised to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, give up his passport and pay for security guards approved by prosecutors to gain release from a Tokyo detention center.

The court announced its decision in a written statement.

Ghosn, 64, has been in custody since Nov. 19. He was due for a bail hearing Monday. A Tokyo court rejected an earlier request for bail last week. His lawyers were expected to appeal the decision, as they have earlier rejections of Ghosn's requests to get out of detention.

Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades, has been charged with falsifying financial reports, in underreporting his compensation from Nissan over eight years, and with breach of trust, centering on allegations Ghosn had Nissan shoulder investment losses and pay a Saudi businessman.

Ghosn says he is innocent as the compensation was never decided, Nissan didn't suffer losses, and the payment was for legitimate services.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by APAP/MANU FERNANDEZ

Spanish taxi drivers, some of them holding flares, march toward the port, blocking traffic, during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.

A Section on 01/22/2019