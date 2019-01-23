15 letters take sides on rules for 4 casinos

Fifteen letters, all from Pope County, received Tuesday by the Arkansas Racing Commission, argue over one draft rule for casinos -- whether endorsements of proposed facilities should come from former or current elected officials.

The 15 letters contain comments on draft rules for licensing and overseeing casinos. They are almost evenly divided, with eight saying the requirements of newly approved constitutional Amendment 100 were satisfied by letters from the then-county judge of Pope County, Jim Ed Gibson, and then-Russellville Mayor Randy Horton endorsing a proposal by Gulfside Partnership to build a 600-room, $254 million hotel and casino in Russellville. The endorsements came days before the end of their terms.

On the other side, seven letter writers voiced their support for a recent change to the draft rules that specifies that the endorsements must come only from current officeholders and only when accompanied by a casino license application. Both newly elected officials -- County Judge Ben Cross and Russellville Mayor Richard Harris -- have said they will not support a casino application in Pope County.

Amendment 100, passed by Arkansas voters in November, would allow the state to have four casinos -- one each in Pope and Jefferson counties, which now have no legal gambling facilities; one at Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs; and one at Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis. The two racetracks now have electronic games of skill.

The Racing Commission has the responsibility of creating rules for casinos, taking applications for the facilities and overseeing their operation.

The amendment also states that casinos proposed for Pope and Jefferson counties must include letters of support from either the county judge or the Quorum Court. If the casino is to be built within city limits in those counties, it also must have the mayor's support.

Pope County voters rejected the statewide measure in November and also passed a local ordinance that would require the county judge or the Quorum Court to get the permission of voters in a local election before supporting a proposed casino.

R. Mark Tripp said in his written comment to the commission that Pope County voters spoke very clearly against the measure. He said only endorsements from current officeholders should be accepted.

"Trying to use letters of support from elected officials not in office when the application process initiates and actually begins makes no sense and should not be allowed," he said in the letter.

Johnny Brown, a Pope County business owner, said that while he's not a gambler himself, he trusts Gibson's endorsement of Gulfside and believes the casino operator will follow through on increasing local business, offering numerous employment opportunities and supporting education.

"His decision was not made off the cuff nor taken lightly because in this, just like all the decisions he had made for the county in the past, he wanted to do what was best for the residents," Brown said.

He added that the casino would keep revenue and opportunities that Pope County residents are now taking out of state.

"Funny, about half the people that I have heard say bad things about having a casino here drive to Oklahoma and elsewhere to gamble and drink on a regular basis including some of those people that call themselves Citizens for a Better Pope County. Term hypocrite comes to mind," he wrote.

Steve Gist simply wrote: "Please NO casino in pope county."

Sydna Daily, a mother, grandmother and retired kindergarten teacher, said Pope County is a "beautiful, friendly and wholesome place" and that only endorsements from sitting local officials should be accepted with the casino applications.

"It lets the people of Pope County speak through our current elected officials," she wrote. "We hope [you] take into consideration and give weight to the voice of county voters in the application process."

Joan Puckett asked the commission to consider the wishes of county voters in the application process.

"Our current officials should be our voice," she said.

Laura Brown told the commissioners that Russellville has always been a "wonderful place to live," but the only downfall "in living in this beautiful town, though, is the lack of growth."

"Unfortunately, every time any new business, development, or opportunity is introduced to this area, the same group of people block the proposal. I have watched this town try to block a Wal Mart Neighborhood Market, food trucks, multiple restaurants, and even an assisted living facility," Brown said. "We are a great community, but if we want to continue to grow, we have got to stop blocking all opportunities that could allow both growth and change."

Casey Castleberry, Gulfside's attorney, said Tuesday that the company has consistently presented a compelling case for how the company will contribute to Pope County.

"As we continue to provide details about our plans to provide high-paying jobs, tax benefits and philanthropic support, we hope others in the community will welcome us to the River Valley region."

The written comments were submitted to the Racing Commission more than a week after the commission advertised a notice of the draft of proposed rules in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette three times and published the notice on the secretary of state's website.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the Racing Commission, said the feedback will be shared with commissioners, "giving them an opportunity to review and consider this information" before a public hearing set for 11 a.m. Feb. 21 in the commission's office at 1515 W. Seventh St. in Little Rock.

Written comments can be submitted to the commission by close of business Feb. 18 or anyone offering input on the proposed rules can appear in person at the public hearing.

"We encourage Arkansans to continue providing input as it is a valuable component of the process," Hardin said.

