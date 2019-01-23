Fort Smith police search for woman suspected in apartment stabbing

On Wednesday, police continued to search for a woman who was suspected of stabbing a man at a Fort Smith apartment building the day before.

Police said responding officers found a man suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening when they arrived after 8 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment in the 400 block of North Albert Pike Avenue.

According to a police report, a woman suspected in the attack took off in a car and nearly hit one of the officers who tried to stop and talk to her. No officers were hurt, a police department spokesman said.

She was driving a black 2010 Hyundai Sonata, according to a police report.

Police said no arrests had been made in the stabbing Wednesday afternoon.