Arkansas to get $1.7M in hip implant settlement

State attorneys general reached a multi-million dollar settlement against an orthopedics company Tuesday after many states, including Arkansas, claimed the company falsely advertised the longevity of its metal hip implants.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said that the state will receive $1.7 million of the $120 million settlement reached with DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The lawsuits, filed by Arkansas and 45 other attorneys general from across the United States, alleged that DePuy deceptively promoted a hip implant product. They argued the company advertised that its metal-on-metal hip implant lasted longer than it did.

The implants drew complaints from patients who experienced groin pain, allergic reactions and other conditions, Rutledge said. Some patients also needed revision surgery to correct transplants that failed before the advertised five-year time frame.

DePuy agreed to change its marketing of the hip implant, as well as other changes, including the creation of a complaint handling program and more frequent reviews and audits of its products.

Rutledge didn’t say how the state plans to spend the settlement money.