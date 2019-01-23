Sections
Arkansas lawmakers endorse Halloween ban for sex offenders

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:06 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — A bill heading to the Arkansas Senate would ban sex offenders from participating in Halloween activities with children, including wearing costumes or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday endorsed a proposal prohibiting Level 3 and 4 sex offenders from distributing candy or other items to minors as part of a Halloween-related event. The bill would also prohibit sex offenders from wearing a costume or mask at a Halloween-related event with minors.

The bill would not prevent offenders from giving a child candy if they're the child's parent or guardian, or from wearing a costume if they're a parent or guardian of all the children present.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Trent Garner now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

  • Foghorn
    January 23, 2019 at 1:21 p.m.

    For the love of god, HOW WILL THIS BE ENFORCED?! Yet another bill where a ledge shock collar manned by citizens would come in handy. This means NOTHING unless a means of enforcement is defined. And if it EXEMPTS PARENTS WHO ARE SEX OFFENDERS, IT’S USELESS AND TOOTHLESS.
