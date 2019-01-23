Arkansas State Police ID trooper who shot armed man

The Arkansas State Police has identified the trooper who shot an armed man after authorities said the man fired a gun into the air and ground before pointing it at officers in Jackson County last week.

The department said Tuesday that Cpl. Robert Stewart, a 12-year veteran with the state police, was responding to a call for assistance from local law enforcement along Jackson County Road 76, just east of Swifton on Thursday.

Officers encountered 42-year-old Sjon Woods holding a handgun outside of a residence, according to a previous statement. Woods reportedly fired the gun into the air and ground before pointing it at officers, prompting Stewart to shoot, state police said.

Woods suffered serious injuries, but officials couldn’t confirm his medical condition Tuesday.

No officers were hurt during the exchange, which drew several law enforcement agencies to the area.

Stewart is assigned to the department’s highway patrol in Jackson County, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Sadler confirmed that Stewart remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his use of force. Those results will be submitted to the local prosecuting attorney.