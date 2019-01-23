Arkansas Republican women legislators announce "Dream Big" initiative, form caucus

The 21 women in the Arkansas Legislature’s Republican caucus on Wednesday announced their “Dream Big” initiative of five pieces of legislation focused on education, juvenile justice reforms, childcare, broadband access and support for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The plan includes a bill aimed at reforming the state’s juvenile justice system and another that would seek to have the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at UAMS designated as a National Cancer Institute.

“Yes, we are women who happen to be Republicans, but these issues go way beyond party lines,” said state Sen. Missy Irvin, R- Mountain View.

Applying for a National Cancer Institute designated at UAMS would require an additional $10 to $20 million in annual recurring funds from the state, said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson. Irvin said plans for increased funding are still being discussed.

The rollout of the Republican legislation Wednesday coincided with the GOP Women announcing that they had formed their own caucus. Irvin said later that the caucus would not hold regular public meetings — like the Legislative Black Caucus does — and described it as a “working group.”

The 92nd General Assembly has a total of 32 women, tying the all-time high set in 2009.

There are 11 Democratic women between the two chambers.

