Bishop not accused until ’18, Vatican contends

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is insisting that there were no accusations of sexual abuse against an Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis when he resigned suddenly in 2017 and was promoted to a job at the Vatican.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti repeated Tuesday that the Vatican only received the first accusations of sexual abuse by Archbishop Gustavo Zanchetta a few months ago.

Zanchetta’s former deputy, the Rev. Juan Jose Manzano, told the AssociatedPress last week that he had sent the Vatican information in 2015 and 2017 that Zanchetta took naked selfies and engaged in harassment and misconduct with adult seminarians.

Manzano told the AP said those reports didn’t constitute formal canonical accusations of sexual abuse but were merely reports of behavior that he, another former vicar general and the rector of the seminary in Oran, Argentina, considered important to bring to the Vatican’s attention.

He said he didn’t believe there had been any cover-up and that he considered Francis a victim of Zanchetta’s “manipulation.”