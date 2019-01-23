A Cold Night, but a Hot Meal with Friends

Now that I am retired, I have more time to entertain at home, so instead of Holly and I taking Julie out for her birthday, they came to my house for dinner tonight after work. Julie's actual birthday was two weeks ago, but with schedules, this was our first opportunity to get together.

It was so cold today and especially tonight, that I am glad I did not have to get outside except to take the trash out!

It has only been a few weeks since I have been at work, but we still had a lot of catching up to do. We started off with stuffed mushrooms and some wonderful feta cheese/straws/crackers that I made from a recipe in the ADG. They were so easy and quite tasty.

Then we had Caesar salad, chicken parmagiana, fresh green beans and mushrooms, and homemade bread. I did not bake Julie a cake but bought her one--she loves a store-bought white cake with white frosting and she got her wish!

We have been celebrating birthdays together for a long time, and we will hopefully do so for a long time to come. It was much more relaxing eating at home. A fun time for sure. Unfortunately, they had to go home in the freezing cold, and I got to curl up in front of a blazing fire! I think I win! They also have to get up to go to work tomorrow and I don't! Another win. This retirement thing is kind of nice.

